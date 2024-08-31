North West (TSE:NWC) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.95

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$45.95 and last traded at C$45.92, with a volume of 27710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on North West from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North West presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.01). North West had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of C$617.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3071325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total transaction of C$32,704.88. In other news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total transaction of C$32,704.88. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. Insiders have sold 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $497,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

