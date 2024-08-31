Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Shares Down 1.1%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 191,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 110,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Northern Superior Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Superior Resources
Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance
About Northern Superior Resources
Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Superior Resources
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.