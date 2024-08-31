Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Shares Down 1.1%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 191,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 110,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Northern Superior Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance

About Northern Superior Resources

The firm has a market cap of C$83.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

