Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 6,063,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 23,999,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.23.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

