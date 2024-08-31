Notcoin (NOT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $94.86 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $850.58 million and approximately $94.86 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,435,128 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,435,128.20781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00832891 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $130,400,363.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

