Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading 1.5% Higher

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.55 and last traded at $136.44. 555,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,364,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,547,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.