Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1678 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
Novozymes A/S Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $69.23 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
