Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s previous close.

NTNX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -902.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

