NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVEE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 10.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 191,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in NV5 Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $115.01.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $293,186.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NV5 Global Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

