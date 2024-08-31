NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVDA stock opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,549,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock worth $599,173,182. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

