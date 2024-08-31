Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) Shares Up 0.8%

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.30. 473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 164,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Nvni Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

About Nvni Group

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

