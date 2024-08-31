NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 8.8% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in NVR by 57.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NVR by 12.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE NVR traded up $125.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $9,172.46. 18,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8,331.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,889.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $9,360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

