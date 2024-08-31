ODonnell Financial Services LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 1.2% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,148. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $222.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

