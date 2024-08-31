Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.81.

Shares of OKTA opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.38. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,073,000 after acquiring an additional 128,906 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

