Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.570-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.1 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.580-2.630 EPS.
Okta Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $8,801,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.
