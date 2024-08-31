Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.276-2.291 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.220-3.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.54.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,367 shares of company stock worth $3,061,165. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

