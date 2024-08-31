OMC Financial Services LTD Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OMC Financial Services LTD reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,107,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968,380. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.