OMC Financial Services LTD Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OMC Financial Services LTD lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.8% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.50. 2,517,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,403. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.32.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

