ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $92.36. 4,921,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,578. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.61.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

