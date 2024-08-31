ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 66.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,578. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

