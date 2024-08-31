Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,894 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.4% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after buying an additional 2,219,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.29. 7,980,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,333. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

