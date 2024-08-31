Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.79. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,699,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 320,495 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

