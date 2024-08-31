Orchid Price Down 15.8% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $68.72 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07303293 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $2,274,243.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

