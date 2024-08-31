Orora Limited (ORA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 7th

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Orora Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.60.
About Orora
