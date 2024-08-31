Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after buying an additional 75,878 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 173.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 259.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

