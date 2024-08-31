Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 789.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 88,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,466,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,489,914. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

