Outfitter Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. 2,472,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

