Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 3,575 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.6% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 12,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $226,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 338,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,332,089 shares of company stock valued at $422,145,654 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,229,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,189. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

