Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $4.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 289,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 442,250 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $373.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 211.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

