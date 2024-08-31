Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.3% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after purchasing an additional 206,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.27. 33,466,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,489,914. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.86. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.