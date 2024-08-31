Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Has $19.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 11.7% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.63. 1,115,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

