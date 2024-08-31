Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $600.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.14 and a 200-day moving average of $540.24. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $601.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

