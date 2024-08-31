Paul Kim Sells 733 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Kim sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $16,734.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,668.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FLGT opened at $22.56 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $675.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 57.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after buying an additional 147,505 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

