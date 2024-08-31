Paul Kim Sells 733 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Kim sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $16,734.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,668.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance
FLGT opened at $22.56 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $675.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 57.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fulgent Genetics
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.