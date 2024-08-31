Paula Bell Buys 70 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell acquired 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £124.60 ($164.31).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Paula Bell acquired 72 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($165.21).

On Monday, June 24th, Paula Bell acquired 68 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £125.80 ($165.90).

SPT stock opened at GBX 177.70 ($2.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8,885.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Spirent Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.80 ($2.69). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.62) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

