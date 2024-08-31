Pax Dollar (USDP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.12 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $106.83 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 106,634,506 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

