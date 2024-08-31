PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PC Connection Stock Performance

PC Connection stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,079,157.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,354.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 23.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after acquiring an additional 240,312 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 31.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 108.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth $1,701,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.