PDF Solutions’ (PDFS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDFS

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 769,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after buying an additional 253,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,089,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,302,000 after purchasing an additional 160,441 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,287,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after purchasing an additional 141,752 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 97,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,789 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.