Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,875,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 759,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,798,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 541,573 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

