Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). 1,454,562 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 383,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
Pelatro Stock Up 7.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £954,312.00, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 5.66.
Pelatro Company Profile
Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services primarily to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for deep engagement between telecommunication companies and its customers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, and data monetization.
