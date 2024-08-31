PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 76.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $18.62 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

