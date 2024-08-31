PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.
PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
PENN opened at $18.62 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
