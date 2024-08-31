Penobscot Wealth Management Has $2.41 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Penobscot Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $518.04. 5,436,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
