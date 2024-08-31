Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. Pentair comprises 3.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Pentair were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Pentair by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PNR traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

