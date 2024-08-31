Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 559,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,617 shares of company stock worth $148,524 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20,273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.