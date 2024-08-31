Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Pfizer by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,137,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,496,418. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of -483.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

