PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,424 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.75% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $50,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,882. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.