PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 416,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after acquiring an additional 542,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PULS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $49.77. 1,278,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

