Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.
Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 2.2 %
PAHC opened at $21.00 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $850.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Phibro Animal Health
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phibro Animal Health
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.