Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

PAHC opened at $21.00 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $850.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

