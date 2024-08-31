PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) VP Michael Coetzee Sells 900 Shares of Stock

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $42,939.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PHIN opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $49.31.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PHINIA by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 768,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 147.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

