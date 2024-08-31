Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 59,859 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,859 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $15,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,160 shares of company stock worth $24,556,718. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

HWM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.66. 3,188,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,775. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

