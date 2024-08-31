Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 14,960 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,736,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,498,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

