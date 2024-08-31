Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 9,118 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,546. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $161.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

